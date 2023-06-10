WSJ: Germany says there is no evidence of Poland’s involvement in undermining Nord Stream

German authorities have said they have no evidence of Poland’s involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. About it informs newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

This publication was reported by an official familiar with the investigation. “I cannot rule out that some Polish company or something else is involved in this case,” he said. Currently, German investigators are looking into evidence that Poland was used as an operational base for attacks.

Explosions at Nord Stream occurred on September 26, 2022. On February 8, 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to him, the operation was carried out by the US Navy, using submarines to plant the bombs.