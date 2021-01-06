German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a meeting with the heads of regional authorities, announced the extension of the strict restrictive measures regime in Germany until January 31.

As reported RIA News, the quarantine began in the country on December 16 and was supposed to be valid until January 10.

Since the dynamics of the incidence of coronavirus is still high, and hospitals are working under conditions of increased workload, it was decided to extend the lockdown.

In some regions of Germany, where the number of cases is higher, residents will be prohibited from moving further than 15 meters from their homes, without a good reason.

We will remind, the federal and regional authorities of Germany agreed to introduce strict quarantine in the country on December 13. And on December 25, in the German federal state of Baden-Württemberg, a new strain of coronavirus, previously identified in the UK, was first discovered.

According to the British Ministry of Health, the identified strain may be 70% more infectious than previously known mutations of the virus.