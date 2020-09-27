German authorities have banned and dissolved the so-called “Fight of the Nibelungs”, a martial arts and boxing contest for neo-Nazis from all over Europe that was supposed to have been held last night in the East German city of Magdeburg. About 140 agents went to the place of the sports concentration on the grounds of a biker club, where a ring had already been set up for the fighting and a store for the sale of T-shirts and other products with the emblem of the event, reported this Saturday local police. The police dissolved a group of about 90 people who had attended the call, although it is assumed that the influx would increase appreciably throughout the evening. The intervention of the authorities is a “hard blow” for the combat environments of the extreme right in Europe, says Robert Claus, an expert on neo-Nazism and author of several books and studies on the subject in statements to Spiegel Online. “It is difficult for the organization to recover,” adds the researcher.

The «Fight of the Nibelungs» It is considered the largest fighting event for militant neo-Nazis in Europe. It was held for the last time in 2018 with the presence of some 900 attendees and participants. Last year it was supposed to take place in the town of Ostritz, also in eastern Germany, but the High Administrative Court of Saxony prohibited its celebration. This year an evening had been called for October 10 that was going to be broadcast live through an internet portal. It is presumed that the concentrates in Magdeburg planned to record a fight or train for the event in two weeks. The “Fight of the Nibelungs” was held for the first time in 2013 in the Rhenish town of Vettelschoss, although in a clandestine setting that it kept until 2018, but with a growing number of participants and public in later editions that were then conspiratorially summoned .

Neo-Nazi fighters from Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Ukraine attended the first and only public evening in Ostritz in 2018. The rally took place at the Hotel Neisseblick, owned by the neo-Nazi militant Hans Peter Fischer, a former leader of the German National Democratic Party (NPD). Organizers of the event has always been Alexander Deptolla, a well-known far right from Dortmund, a member of the executive of the neo-Nazi party The Right. On its website, “The Struggle of the Nibelungs” expressly rejects the democratic order and its statutes openly repudiate the presence of “cultural outsiders” both among the participants and the public. Until now, the fighters were fighting in the disciplines of K-1, boxing and mixed martial arts and the event was called in preparation for the “final fight of cultures”, a goal for which the most violent neo-Nazi activists from all over the world are preparing. world.