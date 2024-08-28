FT: Scholz to hold talks on tougher migration policy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has proposed holding talks with Germany’s main opposition party and regional leaders on tightening immigration policy, the publication reported. Financial Times.

The discussion will focus on how to improve the situation with the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. According to Scholz, the talks will take place with the Christian Democratic Union, as well as representatives of the 16 federal states and the relevant federal ministries.

Earlier, CDU leader Friedrich Merz called on Scholz to update Germany’s immigration policy and advised him to immediately stop accepting refugees from Syria and Afghanistan and begin deporting criminals who came from there. Scholz responded to this by noting that the right to asylum is enshrined in the German constitution and cannot be abolished.

According to the German Interior Ministry, 9,500 people were deported from Germany in the first half of 2024. For the same period in 2023, this figure was 7,861 people. However, as the publication notes, the German authorities are not deporting anyone to Syria and Afghanistan. Mainly due to the security situation in these two countries.

Earlier, German districts called for an end to the intake of Ukrainian refugees. According to Reinhard Sager, president of the German District Association (DLT), integrating all these people is no longer possible and the problems are only growing.