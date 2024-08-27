Home policy

The German Air Force had to intercept a Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea in Lithuania. “Alpha scrambles” have not been uncommon since the Ukraine war.

Lielvarde/Uedem – The Eurofighters of the German Air Force have shot down a Russian aircraft in front of the NATO-Airspace. According to a post from the official X-Account of the German Air Force, the jets had taken off from Lielvarde, Latvia, to identify the initially unknown aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

The NATO Air Force Communications Center (CAOC) in Uedem in Germany raised the alarm after the aircraft was flying in the Baltic Sea region “without a transponder and flight plan”. In Uedem, the airspace north of the Alps is generally monitored, especially the Baltic Sea airspace, which primarily includes the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. If necessary, the relevant NATO air force bases are alerted and coordinated from here.

NATO’s “Alpha Scrambles” are no rarity since the Ukraine war

In general, it is not uncommon for NATO jets to repeatedly intercept and identify Russian aircraft in their own airspace. Alarm launches, so-called “alpha scrambles”, are carried out again and again to intercept Russian aircraft that do not respond to radio messages and other attempts at communication. In 2023 alone, there were over 300 incidents in which Russian fighter jets and aircraft were intercepted in international airspace, mostly over the Baltic Sea.

According to the German Air Force, the plane that crashed on Monday (26 August) was an Ilyushin Il-20M (NATO code name “Coot-A”). The plane mainly flies reconnaissance missions for Russia and was also intercepted several times by NATO jets in international airspace over the Baltic Sea last year.

Largest NATO air base in Romania: To deter Russia

In order to further strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, NATO’s largest air base in Europe is to be built in Romania. The military base near Mihail Kogălniceanu on the Black Sea is to be expanded and even surpass the Ramstein air base. Around 10,000 soldiers and civilians are to be stationed in the new base, according to the news site Balkans Insight reported.

A Eurofighter jet of the German Air Force: On Monday, the Eurofighters had to intercept a Russian aircraft outside NATO airspace in Latvia. (Symbolic image) © Red

Royal Air Force pilot Lieutenant Charlie Tagg commented to the BBC about the expansion of the NATO base as a consequence of the Ukraine War: “We used to be here to deter any Russian aggression. Now it’s more about reassuring other NATO countries like Romania that we are here and that we are ready to defend them.” (sure)