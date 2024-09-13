Home policy

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

Two Eurofighters from the alert squadron from Laage (archive photo). © IMAGO

The German army has intercepted two Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea. According to NATO, aircraft took off more than 300 times last year to intercept Russian military aircraft.

Schwerin/Lielvarde – Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea have carried out a mission for interceptors of the German Armed Forces triggered. German Eurofighters took off from Laage Air Base in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and from Lielvarde in Latvia to identify a Russian aircraft without a flight plan and transponder, as the Air Force announced on Platform X.

They encountered a TU-142 aircraft – a maritime patrol aircraft and submarine hunter – which was escorted by fighter aircraft. The German fighter jets accompanied it over the Baltic Sea, it was reported.

According to NATO, incident not unusual

Such incidents are not unusual. According to NATO, last year, Alliance aircraft took off more than 300 times to intercept Russian military aircraft approaching NATO airspace. Most of these incidents occurred over the Baltic Sea.

In accordance with applicable aviation law, Russia also uses international airspace for military flights. According to previous information from the German Armed Forces, Russian military aircraft almost always fly without an identification signal (“transponder”), which makes them invisible to civil air traffic control. During these flights, these aircraft come close to NATO airspace without violating it. It is assumed that this is also a test of the reaction to such flights.

Encounters between NATO aircraft and Russian machines “safe and professional”

In the NATO statement at the end of December, it was said that the vast majority of encounters between NATO aircraft and Russian military aircraft over the past year had been “safe and professional”. Violations of NATO airspace by Russian military aircraft were rare and usually of short duration.

The German army currently has Eurofighters stationed in Lielvarde, Latvia, to monitor the airspace over Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The three Baltic NATO countries do not have their own fighter jets. The NATO allies have therefore been taking turns to secure Baltic airspace since 2004. (so with dpa)