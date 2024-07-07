Home page politics

German army soldiers in Mali in 2020. The UN mission Minusma aimed to stabilize Mali, but now the troops are abandoning their last base in West Africa – in Niger (archive photo). © IMAGO / Joerg Boethling

A setback for Germany’s presence in the Sahel zone: The Bundeswehr is withdrawing from its last base in West Africa. The troops will leave Niger by August 31.

Niamey – Berlin’s negotiations with the military junta in Niger have recently failed. On Saturday (6 July), the German Federal Ministry of Defence announced that it would close the base at the airport in the Nigerien capital Niamey until the end of August. The air transport base of the armed forces previously served as a hub for the peace mission in Mali, which was aimed at fighting the Islamists. But the military governments in Mali and Niger had recently turned to Russia.

No agreement, no base: Bundeswehr abandons last base in West Africa

By the end of August, the last German soldiers will leave the base in Niamey. In July Last year there was a military coup in Nigerthe democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed. After the previous stationing agreement for the Bundeswehr in Niger expired, Germany and the military government agreed on an interim agreement. However, this expired on August 31 and negotiations on an extension bore no fruit.

The Sahel zone The Sahel zone includes countries south of the Sahara such as Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Sudan. According to the United Nations, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Gambia, Eritrea and Djibouti are also included. The Sahel lies between the Atlantic coast in the west of Africa and the Red Sea in the east.

Last year, the United Nations had already deployed Minusma to stabilize Mali ended at the request of the country’s new government. A military government had also previously taken power there. For ten years, a Bundeswehr contingent was part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

After the coup, Niger turned to Russia and Iran – following the example of other countries in the region. Western troops should leave the country, the Niger government then announced. The USA is also in the process of evacuating its base, and France has already withdrawn its troops.

Germany loses influence in strategically important region: Niger turns to Russia

The withdrawal from Niger is also a setback for the Bundeswehr because the country was considered the last partner of Europe and the USA in the Sahel region in the fight against terrorism. For around a decade, Islamist terrorist militias that are close to Al-Qaeda and IS have been spreading in the region, which is why the UN peacekeeping mission was launched. The Bundeswehr base in Niger was not only a transshipment point for material and personnel in the region, but was also considered important for German influence in the region.

The only alternative is the airport in the Senegalese capital Dakar, which is over 2,000 kilometers away. Its location is not considered to be as convenient, and the base is unmanned and less well equipped. Such a base could be relevant in emergencies or evacuation operations for Germans in Africa. Russian military personnel have been in Niger for several months at a base in Niamey. According to official information, these are instructors.

This weekend, the military governments of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger founded an “Alliance of Sahel States” at their first summit. “Today’s summit of the Russian allies Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso shows that Europe hardly plays a role in the Sahel anymore“, commented the Sahel expert of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Ulf Laessig, on Saturday to the German Press Agency (bme with dpa/AFP).