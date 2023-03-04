Rheinmetall plans to build a tank plant in Ukraine for 200 million euros

Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms company Rheinmetall, announced plans to build a tank production plant in Ukraine. He spoke about this in an interview with the newspaper Rheinische Post.

According to the head of the concern, a certain agreement on the deal already exists, the final decision can be made within two months. The Germans are going to spend about 200 million euros (16 billion rubles) on the implementation of the project – it is expected that the funds will be allocated from the state budget.

“The Rheinmetall plant can be built in Ukraine for about 200 million euros and will produce up to 400 vehicles per year. Negotiations with the government there are promising, and I hope for a decision in the next two months,” said Papperger.

Earlier in February, it was reported that the German concern Rheinmetall would supply Ukraine with SurveilSPIRE automated reconnaissance systems worth millions of euros on behalf of the German government. In addition, the company thought about supplying the Ukrainian side with the latest Panther tanks.