The German architect Jan Kleigus from the Kleihues + Kleihues bureau, which won the international competition for the development of the Maidan Museum project, was surprised at the meager fee offered for the project, and therefore decided to donate it to Ukraine. He spoke about this in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

The parties signed an agreement on the gratuitous transfer of copyright property rights to the museum for the construction project of the museum building in Kiev. It should appear in the center of the Ukrainian capital by 2026.

“We wouldn’t give up the fee if it was really attractive. The fact is that when we applied for the international competition, it was organized very professionally and was very promising. However, after we won the competition, it turned out that we were expected to do general design for a fee that corresponds to Ukrainian realities. This fee is about a tenth of what we would get for a project of this magnitude in Germany, ”explained Kleigus.

At the same time, he warned that the project could be implemented poorly: “We are clearly aware that when this museum is built, it will not be a museum by the architectural bureau Kleihues + Kleihues. It will only be a museum, made approximately based on our project. “

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine will allocate 50 million hryvnia (about 133 million rubles) in 2021 for design and construction work to create the Maidan Museum, which is planned to begin this year.

It was planned to create a museum of the Maidan in 2014. Then the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP) proposed to preserve the frame of the New Year tree for future generations. The UINP sent an official letter to the local authorities with a request to ensure the safety of the structure with flags and posters hanging on it, which “are related to the Revolution of Dignity.”

On November 21, 2013, a protest action began in the center of Kiev, which was later called Euromaidan, since the formal reason for it was the decision of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov to suspend preparations for the signing of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. Street confrontation eventually led to numerous casualties, a coup d’etat and the war in the Donbass.