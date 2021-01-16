TGuardian Johannes Bitter wants to avoid the direct World Cup duel with the outsider as much as possible due to the tense corona situation at the national handball team Cape Verdes. “Of course I wish that we don’t play,” said Bitter after the German handball players had a confident start to the World Cup against Uruguay (43:14) on Friday.

At the World Cup newcomer, four players tested positive for Corona on Thursday after arriving in Egypt. Another series of tests on Friday showed only negative results, so Cape Verde can take part in the tournament as planned. Germany meets the underdog on this Sunday (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Handball World Cup and on ARD).

“I find it difficult. From my very personal point of view it is negligent that they play ”, said Bitter and described the games with Cape Verdean participation as“ irresponsible ”:“ That is too big a risk for the tournament. ”The Cape Verde team started with one on Friday 27:34 against Hungary in the German group into the tournament. The tournament newcomer appeared in Giza with only eleven players and, as expected, lost. Actually, 16 names should have been in the outsider’s matchday squad.

Following two European Championship qualifiers in November, four DHB players, including Bitter, contracted Covid-19. Opponents Bosnia-Hercegovina had to complain about several corona cases before the duel with Germany. “We have had this bad experience, so we try to minimize the risk,” said Bitter, as a member of the board of a players’ union, something like the “foreign minister” of the German team.

How exactly the German team will proceed until the scheduled game date is not yet clear. Bitter does not rate the fact that Cape Verde is moving into the German hotel after its initial isolation as “not that bad. In the end, it’s bad when you play, ”added the 38-year-old. The goalkeeper oldie hopes that the DHB selection will “not be forced to do anything”: “At the moment none of us would like to play against them.”