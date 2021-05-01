German-Americans



St. Brown starts NFL career with the Detroit Lions



Amon-Ra St. Brown is pursuing the NFL draft.

Update Cleveland Amon-Ra St. Brown was selected in the fourth round of the draft on Saturday in 112th position. The 21-year-old begins his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. The German-American plays in the position of a passport recipient.

Amon-Ra St. Brown begins his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. The American football team from the US state of Michigan decided in the fourth round on Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL’s draft for the 21-year-old passport recipient with a German mother and American father. His brother Equanimeous St. Brown was signed by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round in 2018.

In the draft, the 32 NFL teams take turns choosing young players. The budding professionals have no say in which team they start their career in the National Football League. The worst teams of the past season start, sometimes the teams swap their access rights with each other.

In the first three positions, the teams decided to go for quarterbacks at the start on Thursday (local time). First up, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked Trevor Lawrence. The New York Jets chose Zach Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers put their trust in Trey Lance.

