Ulla Lenze’s “recipient” has many aliases and neck names, but he bears the common name par excellence: His name is Josef Klein, in America also “Joe”, most recently in South America “José”. Josef Klein was the brother of Lenze’s grandfather, but the name fits: wherever fate blew him, he was the little man from Neuss, just 1.63 meters tall, a marginal figure in great history. And the passionate amateur radio operator didn’t really want to be more: invisible voice in the noise of the frequencies, passive world receiver, inactive transmitter.

In 1924 Josef emigrated to America. New York overwhelms and slays him, but he never really takes hold. He remains the little amateur radio operator, the printing assistant from the orbit of the greater German community. In 1939 he becomes temporarily important, and that doesn’t do him good: Josef builds, supposedly unsuspecting, a mobile radio for the infamous Nazi spy ring, which has been used in films such as “Confessions of a Nazi Spy” (1939) and “The House on 92nd Street “(1945) entered Hollywood mythology. With five years in prison he got off relatively lightly, also because he turned around as a spy and his trial took place before the United States entered the war.



Ulla Lenze: “The recipient”

Image: Velcro-Cotta





After his release from prison – at this point Lenze’s story begins – Josef temporarily returns to Neuss. Germany has become alien to him, and those who stayed at home do not like the returning emigrants. Carl is an economic miracle philistine, orderly, suspicious, unteachable; the unexplained affection for his beautiful, cool wife makes it impossible for Josef to stay. He moves on to Argentina, the refuge of the Nazis in hiding, but he doesn’t want to make a deal with his old comrades either. So he continues to sideline until his trail is lost in the jungle of Costa Rica in 1953. Klein will never achieve his great goal of re-introduction into the United States.

He admires and loves black jazz music, skyscrapers, the diversity of immigrants, but he’s too shy to get into the seething whirlpool of the melting pot to fall. Thoreau’s “Walden” is his Bible, New York his dream city, but at night he secretly thinks of Germany. However, he only experienced the mass marches of Nazi sympathizers in Madison Square Garden in 1939 as a skeptical onlooker. His leaders, big-mouthed little Hitlerites like Fritz Joubert Duquesne, Schmuederrich or Fritz Kuhn, are not comfortable with him, but when they ask the inventor Klein to Morse cryptic “business” news from time to time back to the Reich, he doesn’t ask any questions. His girlfriend, the self-confident young Lauren, is different: The resolute patriot will betray Joe to the FBI because he cannot take a position himself.

Defiant loyalty to home

You don’t need a particularly keen ear to hear the signals that “The Receiver” is sending into the present. Josef Klein is the exemplary follower, a homeless, uprooted nerd, torn between the global syncopation of jazz and the German stupidity of brass music, sauerkraut and beer in “Alt-Heidelberg”, between defiant loyalty to home and the desire to break out and transform . In her work, Ulla Lenze has repeatedly described the miracles and happiness of globalization, but also never omitted its costs and sacrifices. Traveling and writing, experiencing foreignness and reflecting on literary things have always been one for her. She had been traveling since she was sixteen, first as a backpacker in India, then later as a city clerk in Damascus, writer in residence in Istanbul and a Goethe scholarship holder in Mumbai. In four novels so far, she has told of the crises and intercultural conflicts that western visitors experience away from tourist routes and routines.

In “The Little Rest of Death” she dealt with the death of her father, now Lenze has tried to link the family and globalization novel to historical material. On three time levels – 1939, 1949, 1953 – with great empathy and short laconic sentences, she approaches a lost soul in a foreign country and a largely forgotten chapter of German history. But the main character remains too pale and passive to enliven the story: Josef Klein is a man with almost no qualities, a naive daydreamer without passions and opinions. Lenze insists in a preliminary remark that it is her literary invention, even if the novel is based on the life story and letters of her great-uncle. But the amateur radio operator, who accidentally becomes a Nazi spy, remains a figure of limited historical and literary reach and wavelength, despite global radio and Morse communications.