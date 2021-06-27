German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldgusen in an interview with the Ukrainian edition of the “Mirror of the week” spoke about the general fear of being with Russia in a direct war.

According to her, Ukraine has very influential partners who support the country’s ambitions to become a NATO member. But this, according to Feldgusen, will not happen tomorrow, since it will be a political decision.

“The alliance has always had problems with countries where there is a war. Because one of the advantages of NATO is the fifth article of the Washington Treaty. And everyone is afraid to be in a direct war with Russia, ”Feldgusen said.

She added that the Normandy format and the Minsk platform of the Trilateral Contact Group can continue to be useful, since it is a whole platform for establishing communications. At the same time, there is no progress in the format itself. The ambassador connected this with the fact that “Russia does not have the political will to reach any agreements” and “it is difficult to cope with this.”

“It seems to me that expanding the format is very difficult without Russia’s consent. We are now discussing very closely with other countries, especially with the Americans, how they can help to get the peace process back on track, ”Feldguzen said.

At the same time, the ambassador called speculation rumors about the possibility of a Russian attack on Ukraine in the absence of gas transit through Ukrainian territory. She noted that not only Ukraine, but also Poland and the Baltic states speaks of the threat to national security due to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

On June 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the candidates for the post of Chancellor of Germany with questions about Ukraine’s membership in NATO and the EU, as well as the fate of Donbass. According to Zelensky, at the moment about 100 thousand Russian troops have been drawn to the state borders of Ukraine. In addition, Zelenskiy asked each candidate to express their point of view regarding support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

On June 24, the chairman of the Federation Council commission on information policy and interaction with the media, Alexei Pushkov, said that Ukraine is unlikely to be provided with an action plan for NATO membership after the incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea. The politician’s statement followed the reaction to the incident of the chairman of the all-Ukrainian public organization Ukraine in NATO, Yuriy Romanyuk, who called the incident a reason for Ukraine to immediately demand that NATO provide the MAP.

On June 23, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, together with the border service of the FSB of Russia, stopped the violation of the state border by the destroyer URO Defender of the British Navy. The ship entered the territorial sea in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent for 3 km.

The destroyer was warned about the use of weapons, but there was no reaction from the ship’s crew. In this regard, the border patrol ship performed warning fire, and the Russian Su-24M aircraft used four high-explosive fragmentation bombs to intercept the destroyer’s actions.

The Russian Defense Ministry regarded the incident as a gross violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and called on the British side to conduct a thorough investigation into the actions of the Defender crew.

The British defense department, commenting on the incident with the violation of the borders by Russia, said that the destroyer was making an innocent passage through the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law.