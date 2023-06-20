Tuesday, June 20, 2023
German Ambassador shows her support for Colombia for the friendly match

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 20, 2023
in Sports
German Ambassador shows her support for Colombia for the friendly match


Selection Colombia and Marian Schuegraf

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation and NÃ©stor GÃ³mez. TIME

Colombia team and Marian Schuegraf

The official published the image on her social networks.

Germany will receive Colombia this Tuesday in Gelsenkirchenin the last preparation game of the team led by Néstor Lorenzo before the start of the qualifying round for the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 World Cup.

Lorenzo, apparently, will play it with the experienced base for the most demanding game he has had since he took charge of the team, a year ago.

So far, Lorenzo’s numbers are good: seven games, with a balance of five wins and two draws, with 14 goals scored and six conceded.

Colombia vs. Iraq. Mateo Cassierra’s goal celebration

German ambassador puts on Colombia’s shirt

The National Team’s match arouses the enthusiasm of the fans once again, and not only those of Colombia: the German ambassador in our country, Marian Schuegraf, gave a show of support for Lorenzo’s team.

On their social networks, Schuegraf published a photo in his office, wearing the Colombian National Team shirtwith the model used by the team during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Germany vs. Colombia today in #Gelsenkirchen, may the best man win. Although just by the fact of meeting, our two countries are already winning. I will be in front of the TV with a Colombian shirt, although giving strength to Germany,” the official wrote.

The match will be seen on the Caracol and RCN channels, starting at 1:45 pm, Colombia time.

SPORTS

