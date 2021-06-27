German Ambassador to Kiev Anka Feldgusen spoke about the fear of an armed clash with Russia. She spoke about this in an interview with the publication “Mirror of the Week”.

So she explained the reason why Ukraine’s entry into NATO will not happen in the near future.

Because one of the advantages of NATO is the fifth article of the Washington Treaty. And everyone is afraid to be in a direct war with Russia Anka Feldgusen about fear of Russia

On June 14, NATO issued a final statement from the summit, which said that Ukraine and Georgia will be able to join the alliance in the future. Thus, the statement confirms the decision taken at the 2008 Bucharest summit. NATO stressed that it supports the right of Ukraine and Georgia to “independently determine their future and foreign policy course without outside interference.”

10-15 for so many years they refused to let Ukraine into NATO according to a senior NATO interlocutor

Later in June, a senior NATO interlocutor clarified the details of the accession. The alliance is determined to cooperate with Ukraine, but the members of the organization do not plan to admit Kiev into their ranks, since they are not ready for a too obvious aggravation of relations with Russia.

Feldguzen also called speculation about the possibility of a Russian attack on Ukraine in the absence of gas transit through Ukrainian territory. According to the German ambassador, not only Ukraine, but also Poland and the Baltic states speaks of the threat to national security due to Nord Stream 2. At the same time, the successor to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Armin Laschet, allowed the project to be stopped if it was used against Ukraine.

Earlier in June, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote in his official account that Kiev opposes the completion of the Russian gas pipeline. On June 15, the Polish authorities also once again opposed the construction of Nord Stream 2, the corresponding resolution was adopted by the Seim – the lower house of parliament … Later, Witold Modzelewski, a member of the National Development Council under the President of Poland, admitted the failure of the strategy to protest against the project. According to the expert, the opposition to the implementation of the Russian project did not make any economic sense for Poland, but was only an attempt to please Washington. From the very beginning of the construction of Nord Stream 2, Poland opposed the project, justifying its position by fears for the energy security of the EU.

As Feldgusen said, the Baltic states also opposed the construction of the gas pipeline. Thus, in March, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, gave advice on combating Nord Stream 2. He said private investment had enabled his country to tackle the threat of Russia’s new energy projects, including Nord Stream 2.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said in early June that strengthening the common interests of Russia and Germany after the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would create a direct military threat to Europe and NATO countries. According to him, the gas pipeline project initially met Moscow’s plans to destroy the unity of the West, and Germany has already fallen into the “trap” of the Russian authorities. Rau predicted the administration of US President Joe Biden to get there. The United States now regularly reminds Germany of the gas pipeline threat. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that during his visit to Europe on June 22-29, he would remind Germany of the threat that Nord Stream 2 poses to the energy security of the European Union and Ukraine.

On June 6, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea, will be completed by the end of the year. After that, the pipeline will be put into operation.

The work that is underway today will be completed by the end of the year, and the project will be put into operation. Alexander Novak on the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

On June 10, the operator Nord Stream 2 AG announced that the construction of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been completed. The company noted that the pipe-laying was completed on June 4, and an overlap was made on June 10 – the offshore sections of the gas pipeline laid from the side of Russia and Germany were interconnected. Pipe-laying work on the offshore section of the second string is still ongoing.