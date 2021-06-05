German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geir assured that Berlin’s principled position on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not change.

“At the moment, important negotiations are underway at the level of the governments of Germany and the United States, including on the topic of Nord Stream 2, but our principled position is clear, and it will not change: we are convinced that the energy security of Europe, as well as the energy policy of Europe should be determined and determined by the Europeans, and not by anyone else from the outside, “he said”RIA News»On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The diplomat clarified that the position of Germany regarding restrictive measures is that there is no application of extraterritorial sanctions, since this “goes against international law.”

The day before, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz noted that the use of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not saving on transit, but ensuring security. According to him, Austria, like Germany and some other countries, considers SP-2 a great chance for energy security in Europe.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the gas pipeline is a purely economic project, and the thesis about bypassing other transit countries does not correspond to reality. In addition, the Russian leader announced the completion of the laying of the first string of Nord Stream 2, stressing that there is already an opportunity to launch gas through the pipeline.

On June 1, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pointed out that the German government seeks a compromise with the US administration on the implementation of the SP-2. He said that negotiations are currently underway in Washington between the FRG government and the American administration to resolve differences over the construction of the gas pipeline.

On May 26, US President Joe Biden called the restrictive measures at this stage against the gas pipeline a counterproductive step for relations with Europe, since the project is almost completed.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed.

Washington first imposed restrictions against the project at the end of 2019. This led to the suspension of work at the site, as the Swiss company AllSeas was forced to withdraw its pipe-laying vessels from the SP-2 construction site in the Baltic Sea.