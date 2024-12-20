The afternoon had already begun in Val Gardena when a ray of hope came into the finish area of ​​the Saslong. It was still snowing and winding in the small town of St. Christina, where many of the early riders had long since left for the hotel wrapped up warm, when cheers broke out again for one of the later starting numbers of this Super-G race. Brightness can sometimes not only be measured in the sun’s rays, but also in facial expressions, like that of Luis Vogt. Starting number 59 wore a white outfit with a black, red and gold flag on it – and was happy, which was actually special: such pictures have been rare in alpine skiing so far this winter, and male athletes with German flags in particular have not had much reason to do so Joy.

So, a bright spot on the slopes and in appearance: Vogt, 22, ended up 16th in an otherwise disappointing race for the German team, which has historically usually found its way around Val Gardena very well. But who is currently supposed to live up to this reputation – when there is hardly anyone there anymore?

Time to put the racing helmet aside: Dominik Schwaiger is ending his alpine career. (Photo: Spiess/Eibner/Imago)

Two other athletes had recently said goodbye to the German World Cup team within 24 hours, both involuntarily. On the one hand, Dominik Schwaiger announced the end of his career on Instagram on Thursday. At 33 years old, Schwaiger is basically in his prime as a downhill skier; he has never lacked courage and talent for the fast disciplines. However, the ongoing problems with my back “unfortunately leave me no other choice,” Schwaiger wrote. He has endured numerous treatments over the years and suffered alone in rehab last summer. The German team will have to cope completely without him in the future. “Unfortunately, it was somehow predictable,” said Romed Baumann in Val Gardena: “We were a close-knit team. It’s a shame for anyone who resigns.”

Especially when injuries are added to resignations. Also on Thursday, Alexander Schmid fell during giant slalom training and suffered a “complex knee injury,” as the German Ski Association (DSV) announced on Friday: A torn anterior cruciate ligament and injuries to the menisci mean a long-term loss for Schmid, he has already been operated. The 30-year-old, who only suffered a torn cruciate ligament in the same knee in 2023, is already the third knee injured in the decimated DSV team: In the fall, the talented Nickco Palamaras also went on sick leave with a torn cruciate ligament, and two weeks ago the slalom specialist Sebastian Holzmann, fifth of the 2023 World Championships. “It’s news that always shocks you when you’re sitting at dinner and you get another piece of bad news,” said Baumann.

The demands are high and the team is small, says the sports director

“We are very thinly positioned,” said DSV sports director Wolfgang Maier, describing the tense personnel situation, which is particularly annoying in a World Cup season – especially after Schmid’s failure. In the giant slalom, he had at least nurtured the hope of getting back into the group of candidates for victory in the medium term: “It’s breaking for the World Championships in Saalbach (in Schmid, editor) Of course, a corner away,” said Maier, “he is the world champion in parallel slalom.”

When asked how this accumulation of serious injuries came about, no one in the “crisis team”, as Simon Jocher called the team, has a real answer. The occurrence of the injuries, which also affect Wolfgang Maier and his association personally, is “extremely complex and a big puzzle game”: “Every injured athlete is a setback for me and the entire team. We want to keep our athletes healthy, we don’t want to show a sport that is constantly riddled with injuries.”

However, this has long since become commonplace in alpine skiing – to put it very roughly, because the material and the athlete are increasingly pushing the limits of what is acceptable. This year, Marcel Hirscher, among others, suffered cruciate ligament tears; on Friday, the Austrian Daniel Danklmaier fell in Val Gardena, the first suspicion: a knee injury. On the women’s side, Mikaela Shiffrin, the most famous face of the Women’s World Cup, is missing indefinitely after the American suffered a deep cut in Killington at the beginning of December. The larger nations, however, are better able to compensate for the failures, while with the Germans “the demands are very high and the team is very small,” as Maier said.

It doesn’t help if the fit athletes sink into their own crises. Jocher, for example, drove past a gate in the upper part of the track on Friday and was eliminated. Looking back, he called it a “stupid mistake.” It wasn’t the first this season. In Beaver Creek, too, Jocher didn’t make it to the finish line in the Super-G: “It’s a little bit crazy right now,” he said, as beautifully as he was a hair’s breadth past the pun ideal line. The veteran Baumann came 37th in Val Gardena, although the highest demands are placed on him and Jocher: “Simon and Romed have to achieve the top 10 results,” said Maier about his drivers in the speed disciplines, that couldn’t be done of the younger athletes who should calmly gain their first experience in the World Cup.

The young Luis Vogt at least managed to do that in Val Gardena, where he suffered a bruised shin in 32nd place a year ago, which then bothered him for months. According to his own statement, he now feels fit again and comfortable in his role as a ray of hope: “I was pretty relaxed today, that was the recipe for success,” said Vogt and gave the slogan for himself and the struggling DSV: “Let’s keep going, ever further.”