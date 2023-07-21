Home page World

From: Momir Takac

A man was stabbed in an argument on the holiday island of Mallorca. The police arrested a German as a suspect.

Can Picafort – Apparently, a relationship act occurred in Mallorca in which a German is said to have been involved. A man has been stabbed in Can Picafort in the northeast of the holiday island and taken to a hospital in Inca. Alleged perpetrator: his German partner, so the suspicion.

The emergency call was received by the police at around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday (July 20), reports the online medium of the Balearic Islands, Cronica Balear. When rescue workers arrived at a bar, they found a man seriously injured with stab wounds. Guests at the bar had sounded the alarm after spotting the man wearing blood-soaked clothes.

Mallorca: Drunken Germans probably rammed their partners knives in the chest

While paramedics were taking care of the 57-year-old, the local Santa Margalida police and the Civil Guard began investigating the crime. It turned out that the man did not suffer his injuries at the scene, but at home in the apartment in the center of Can Picafort. In the coastal town, a dispute over food once culminated in a knife fight.

He is said to have been there when his German partner came home in the early hours of the morning. Diario de Mallorca reports that he was lying on the sofa. An argument then broke out between him and the drunk 49-year-old, as a result of which the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed her partner in the chest. A spokesman for the Guardia Civil confirmed the course of events Majorca newspaper.

German stabs man in Mallorca – he collapses in front of a bar

The victim then left the apartment and went to the bar for help. Before that he collapsed. When the police confronted the woman in the apartment with the allegations, she denied them. In the apartment, the officers finally found traces of blood and also a blood-smeared knife. The woman was then arrested.

Because the man’s condition in the clinic in Inca deteriorated, he was transferred to the Son Espases University Hospital in Mallorca’s capital, Palma. Other Germans are also currently under investigation. you will be suspected of gang rape in Mallorca. (mt)