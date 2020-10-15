Lufthansa Technik workers refused to service the plane of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Telegram channel reports NEXTA.

After landing at Fuhlsbuettel airport, a Boeing with registration number EW-001PA, trade union activists spread information that the plane belonged to the Belarusian leader, who gave the order to fire weapons at the demonstrators.

A team of workers put the wrenches aside in protest.

“We, the union activists of the Lufthansa Technik campaign, do not forget our long tradition of international solidarity and stand side by side with Belarusian workers”, Says the campaign’s trade union leaflet.

The leaflet also contained a number of demands to the Belarusian government – Lukashenka’s resignation, democratic elections, release of all political prisoners, reinstatement of all those who lost their jobs during the protests.

NEXTA writes that almost 31 years ago there was a very similar situation in the campaign, when workers refused to service the liner of Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu.

Let us remind you that the other day President Alexander Lukashenko received an ultimatum from the Belarusian opposition, which gave him two weeks to fulfill three demands. Otherwise, the opposition promised to declare a national strike.

Photo BelTA



