Explosive detail included: The German Air Force is training with NATO partners in the USA to defend itself against a possible Russian attack.

Fairbanks – The transatlantic military alliance NATO is training a maneuver over Alaska, which according to ZDF “an exercise as realistic as never before” because this scenario simulates a potential air war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Message to Vladimir Putin: NATO rehearses emergency scenario against Russia’s army

The German Air Force of armed forces as well as the American, Spanish and French air forces are practicing emergency situations with a total of 70 fighter jets in the USA. The focus is on combating enemy air defenses and eliminating enemy ground positions.

The fact that Russia is explicitly named as a potential enemy in this exercise scenario is unprecedented since the end of the Cold War. It sends a clear message to the Putin regime in the Ukraine war: We are ready.

NATO exercise over Alaska: German Bundeswehr is taking part with its fighter jets

The German fighter jet pilot Gerald “Titan” Groß explained to the “today’s Journal“ of the ZDF describes the (legal) framework of the exercise: “We can fly at very low altitudes, which we cannot do in Germany. We can use decoys, which is usually not permitted in Germany. We can use our weapons live. Without a warhead, but we can throw them off physically.” For comparison: Such conditions do not exist, for example, over the Baltic Sea near the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Air Force soldier Groß added: “We have certainly adapted our training to the realities. We look very closely at what is happening and what threats we potentially have to face.”

NATO maneuvers in the USA: Boris Pistorius refers to Vladimir Putin

The NATO exercise is realistic, as the distance across the Bering Sea between the Russian mainland (Chukchi Autonomous Okrug) and the US state of Alaska is only 90 kilometers in some places. Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) explained on site in Alaska during his visit to the soldiers as part of the NATO summit in Washington: “When you see what is being built here, what aircraft are standing here, then you can be sure that this is also being seen on the other side of the Bering Strait.” By “the other side” he meant the autocratic regime in Moscow.

The relevant NATO exercise “Arctic Defender” is being led by the German Bundeswehr. Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, the highest-ranking general and inspector of the German Air Force, commented: “The signal is also important, and I am hearing this more and more from our partners: that Germany is leading the way. We are leading this exercise. We are leading the way here.”

Signal to Vladimir Putin: NATO fighter jets simulate Russian aircraft

This exercise also sends a message to the traffic light coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. In the budget debate for 2025, Defense Minister Pistorius is fighting for billions more for the Bundeswehr. One controversial aspect of the NATO exercise is that several fighter planes are flying with Russian paintwork, simulating the potential enemy from Russia. It is perhaps the clearest signal to the Russian autocrat Putin. (pm)