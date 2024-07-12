Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

During a NATO maneuver in Alaska, the German Air Force is rehearsing how it would fight Russian fighter jets in the event of an attack by Vladimir Putin.

Alaska – It’s loud ZDF “an exercise as realistic as never before.” The defense alliance NATO is rehearsing the possible air war against Russia over Alaska. Specifically: The German Air Force of the armed forces is training for emergency situations together with Americans, Spaniards and French, as well as with a total of 70 fighter jets in the USA. The aim is to combat enemy air defenses and eliminate enemy positions on the ground.

The fact that Russia is directly named as a possible enemy for the exercise scenario has not happened since the end of the Cold War. Ukraine War a clear signal to the Kremlin regime of Vladimir Putin in Moscow: We are prepared.

US soldiers walk past an F-22 fighter jet during the NATO exercise “Arctic Defender 2024” at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks in the US state of Alaska. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

NATO exercise Arctic Defender: German fighter jets practice over Alaska in the USA

“We can fly at very low altitudes, which we cannot do in Germany. We can use decoys, which is usually not permitted in Germany. We can use our weapons live. Without a warhead, but we can throw them off physically,” explained the German fighter jet pilot Gerald “Titan” Groß to the “today’s Journal“ about the legally sound conditions that exist, for example, about the Baltic Sea not far from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

“We have definitely adapted our training to the realities. We look very closely at what is happening and what threats we potentially have to face,” said Air Force soldier Groß.

NATO exercise in Alaska: Boris Pistorius has a message for Vladimir Putin

The NATO exercise is quite realistic because the distance between the Russian mainland (Chukchi Autonomous Okrug) and the US state of Alaska is only 90 kilometers across the Bering Sea.

“When you see what has been set up here, what aircraft are standing here, you can be sure that it is also seen on the other side of the Bering Strait,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) in Alaska when he visited the soldiers as part of the NATO summit in Washington. By the other side, of course, he meant Putin’s autocratic Moscow regime.

Signal to Vladimir Putin: NATO names Russia as a possible enemy

The NATO exercise Arctic Defender is under German command. Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, the highest-ranking general and inspector of the German Air Force, said: “The signal is also important, and I hear this more and more from our partners: that Germany is leading the way. We are leading this exercise. We are leading the way here.”

So it is probably also a message to the traffic light federal government of the SPD, Greens and FDP. After all, Defence Minister Pistorius in the budget debate for 2025 about billions for the BundeswehrWhat is explosive about the NATO exercise is that several fighter planes are flying with Russian paintwork, simulating a possible Russian enemy. It is perhaps the most urgent signal to Putin. (pm)