From: Kai Hartwig

With Sandra Hülser and the directors Wim Wenders and Ilker Catak, three Germans could win an Oscar in 2024. The actress is drawn to history.

Los Angeles – The 2024 Oscars will take place on the night of March 10th to 11th (German time). Germany won four trophies in 2023 with the anti-war epic “Nothing New in the West”. This year, the German film industry will once again win several Oscars in Hollywood. On Tuesday (January 23rd) the Oscar nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced – actress Sandra Hülser, a German, was nominated for “Best Actress”.

Oscars 2024: Sandra Hülser nominated for “Best Actress” – she can make history

The 45-year-old received her nomination for the legal drama “Anatomy of a Case”. And can make history: Hülser is the first German actress to be nominated for “Best Actress” since the 1930s. Back then, Luise Rainer, who was born in Düsseldorf and lives in Hollywood, won two Oscars in a row. She was awarded the most coveted film prize for her roles in “The Great Ziegfeld” (1937) and “The Good Earth” (1938).

At the 2024 Oscars, German actress Sandra Hülser can hope for the “Best Actress” award. © Annette Riedl/Jordan Strauss/dpa

Marlene Dietrich was the first German to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 1931 for the film “Morocco” (1931). In the end, Canadian actress Marie Dressler got the golden boy for her performance in the film drama “The Strange Mother”.

In addition to Hülser, the German contribution “The Teacher’s Room” by Berlin director Ilker Catak can also hope for an award at the 2023 Oscars. The work is nominated in the “Best International Film” category. And he has a competitor from his home country in compatriot Wim Wenders. However, his film “Perfect Days” is in the running for Japan.

Oscars 2024 in Los Angeles: All nominees for the 96th Academy Awards at a glance

Overall, the atomic bomb drama “Oppenheimer” leads the race for the world’s most important film award with 13 nominations. The three-hour biography about the physicist Robert Oppenheimer, known as the “father of the atomic bomb,” was nominated for, among other things, best film, best director (Nolan) and best actor (Cillian Murphy). Read an overview of all the nominees for the 2024 Oscars here:

Best movie

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Case”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Actress

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

(“Nyad”) Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

(“Killers of the Flower Moon”) Sandra Hueller (“Anatomy of a Case”)

(“Anatomy of a Case”) Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

(“Maestro”) Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

(“Maestro”) Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

(“Rustin”) Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

(“The Holdovers”) Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

(“Oppenheimer”) Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Best Direction

Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Case”)

(“Anatomy of a Case”) Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

(“Killers of the Flower Moon”) Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

(“Oppenheimer”) Giorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

(“Poor Things”) Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

(“Oppenheimer”) Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

(“The Color Purple”) America Ferrera (“Barbie”)

(“Barbie”) Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

(“Nyad”) Da'Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the film “Barbie”: The actor was nominated for an Oscar for “Best Supporting Actor” for his role. © Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)

(“American Fiction”) Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

(“Killers of the Flower Moon”) Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

(“Oppenheimer”) Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

(“Barbie”) Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Best camera

Edward Lachman (“El Conde”)

(“El Conde”) Rodrigo Prieto (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

(“Killers of the Flower Moon”) Matthew Libatique (“Maestro”)

(“Maestro”) Hoyte van Hoytema (“Oppenheimer”)

(“Oppenheimer”) Robbie Ryan (“Poor Things”)

Director Wim Wenders will represent Japan at the 2024 Oscars

Best International Film

“The teacher's room” (Germany)

(Germany) “Io Captain” (Italy)

(Italy) “Perfect Days” (Japan)

(Japan) “The Snow Company” (Spain)

(Spain) “The Zone of Interest” (Great Britain)

The German director Wim Wenders is nominated for an Oscar in the “Best International Film” category for his film “Perfect Days”. © Stefanie Rex/dpa

Best Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (“Anatomy of a Case”)

and (“Anatomy of a Case”) David Hemingson (“The Holdovers”)

(“The Holdovers”) Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (“Maestro”)

and (“Maestro”) Samy Burch and Alex mechanics (“May December”)

and (“May December”) Celine Song (“In Another Life”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”)

(“American Fiction”) Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (“Barbie”)

and (“Barbie”) Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

(“Oppenheimer”) Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”)

(“Poor Things”) Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Best production design

“Barbie” (Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer)

(Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer) “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Jack Fisk and Adam Willis)

(Jack Fisk and Adam Willis) “Napoleon” (Arthur Max and Elli Griff)

(Arthur Max and Elli Griff) “Oppenheimer” (Ruth DeJong and Claire Kaufman)

(Ruth DeJong and Claire Kaufman) “Poor Things” (Shona Heath, James Price and Szusza Mihalek)

Best costume design

“Barbie” (Jacqueline Durran)

(Jacqueline Durran) “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Jaqueline West)

(Jaqueline West) “Napoleon” (David Crossman, Janty Yates)

(David Crossman, Janty Yates) “Oppenheimer” (Ellen Mirojnick)

(Ellen Mirojnick) “Poor Things” (Holly Waddington)

Best sound

“The Creator” (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

(Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic) “Maestro” (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

(Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic) Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

(Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor) “Oppenheimer” (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell)

(Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell) “The Zone of Interest” (Tam Willers and Johnnie Burn)

Best cut

“Anatomy of a Case” (Laurent Senéchal)

(Laurent Senéchal) “The Holdovers” (Kevin Trent)

(Kevin Trent) “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Thelma Schoonmaker)

(Thelma Schoonmaker) “Oppenheimer” (Jennifer Lame)

(Jennifer Lame) “Poor Things” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best visual effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

“Napoleon”

Best makeup and hairstyles

“Golda” (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue)

(Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue) “Maestro” (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell)

(Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell) “Oppenheimer” (Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh and Ahou Mofid)

(Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh and Ahou Mofid) “Poor Things” (Nadia Stacey, Mark Couler and Josh Weston)

(Nadia Stacey, Mark Couler and Josh Weston) “The Snow Company” (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé)

From Diane Warren to Billie Eilish – who will win the Oscar for Best Song?

Best song

“The Fire Inside” from Diane Warren (“Flamin’ Hot”)

from (“Flamin’ Hot”) “I’m Just Ken” from Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“Barbie”)

from and (“Barbie”) “It Never Went Away” from Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson (“American Symphony”)

from and (“American Symphony”) “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Scott George (“Flowers of the Killers Moon”)

from (“Flowers of the Killers Moon”) “What Was I Made For” from Billie Eilish (“Barbie”)

Pop star Billie Eilish could win an Oscar for her song “What Was I Made For” from the hit film “Barbie”. © Jordan Strauss/dpa

Best film music

“American Fiction” (Laura Karpman)

(Laura Karpman) “Indiana Jones and the Wheel of Fortune” (John Williams)

(John Williams) “Killer of the Flower Moon” (Robbie Robertson)

(Robbie Robertson) “Oppenheimer” (Ludwig Göransson)

(Ludwig Göransson) “Poor things(Jerskin Fendrix)

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best Animated Short Film (Short Subject Animated)

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninty-five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderma”

“War is over!” “Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”

Best Short Film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Ridder Lykke (Knight of Fortune)”

“Red, White and Blue”

“I See What You Don’t See (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar)”

Best Documentary

“20 days in Mariupol”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Infinite Memory”

“Olfa’s Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

Best Documentary Short Film

“The ABC of the book ban” (ABCs of Book Banning)

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nai Nai and Wai Pó”

(kh with dpa)