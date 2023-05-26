Mariupol is actively recovering after the hostilities, life is returning to the city. This was announced to Izvestia on Thursday, May 25, by the chairman of the Prussian Society of Berlin-Brandenburg, Volker Chapke.

“What impressed me the most was the way people relate to everything. That people are coming back, and that a whole new area has already been built there in four months. The media wrote about how construction is progressing thanks to the sister city of St. Petersburg, ”he said.

The activist noted that during his visit to the city he managed to communicate with people of different professions. In addition, he saw completely destroyed residential buildings, but now new housing estates are being built for Mariupol residents, next to which flowers are planted.

Chapke wished blessings and prosperity to Russia and Mariupol.

Earlier, on May 19, Izvestia’s military commander Valentin Trushnin showed footage of the restoration of Mariupol. The construction of objects in the city is carried out in the shortest possible time, thousands of builders work at the objects.

On the same day, Marat Khusnullin announced that a technopark would also be built on the site of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol. The fact that the plant will not be restored in its previous form, a technopark will be created in its place, was reported in February by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

On September 26, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the development plan for the liberated Mariupol for the next three years.

Mariupol is located in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which became part of Russia on September 30, 2022 following a referendum.