An extensive and years-long German investigation into the sexual abuse of children, including babies and toddlers, has yielded 439 suspects. It mainly concerns Germans, but the criminal investigation department has also transferred cases to the Netherlands and five other countries. The youngest victim was a 3-month-old baby.











The police were able to ‘liberate’ 65 children, study leader Michael Esser said at a press conference in Cologne today. According to him, the victims have “suffered tremendously” and are seriously traumatized. At least ten men have now been sentenced to some lengthy prison terms. The extensive abuse case came to light in the autumn of 2019. Then a 43-year-old cook in Bergisch Gladbach, near Cologne, was arrested for sexually abusing his daughter. Police found a large amount of child pornography in his home. On his cell phone, the man had 130,000 photos and 120,000 videos of abuse. As a result, the researchers encountered a large network of men who digitally ‘exchanged’ data and sometimes their children as well.

More than 30,000 unknown suspects came into the picture. Because they hide behind pseudonyms in forums, group chats and in messenger services, identification is extremely difficult. At its peak in late 2019, nearly 350 police officers were working around the clock to identify suspects through secure photos, videos and chats.

Almost a year ago, police raided 65 suspects for possessing and distributing child pornography. According to Esser, the suspects came from ‘all walks of life’, including apparently ‘normal’ people with decent jobs. In most cases, the mothers were not aware of the abuse, the police said.

The situations were sometimes ‘very surreal’, the German police reported. Some children cried when they were taken away from their abusers. During a hearing in Aachen, a girl desperately clung to a stuffed animal her uncle had given her. “This uncle was our suspect who caused her indescribable suffering,” said a police report. “Even the most experienced investigators were shocked by the gravity of the abuse.”

27 suspects have been arrested in Germany. A father who abused his daughter has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2020. Cologne police chief Uwe Jacob said he has never seen so much suffering in one case. “What we have discovered here goes beyond all borders.” There is no reason to cheer about the outcome of the investigation, says Jacob. “The suffering we have uncovered is far too great for that.”

The investigation into child abuse and the possession and distribution of child pornography is now continuing on a smaller scale. The police have seized about 4,700 data carriers. The secured hard drives, computers and mobile phones are largely still under investigation.

