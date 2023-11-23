Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Attack while diving: A tiger shark is said to have attacked a German tourist. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / imagebroker



A German tourist is attacked by a tiger shark during a dive. All that remains is their equipment.

Nassau – A diving trip in the Bahamas ended in tragedy. A German tourist, like so many before her, wanted to get up close and personal with tiger sharks and has been missing since Tuesday. How Eyewitness News reported. Accordingly, the woman took part in an underwater excursion at Tiger Beach around 10:30 a.m. and was apparently attacked in the depths by one of the predatory fish.

German tourist missing after shark attack: only diving equipment was found

The 47-year-old appeared briefly again, but then went back under the surface of the water – Since then there has been no trace. Only her diving equipment was found. The search for the woman continues.

As the Picture reported, her husband was also part of the tourist group and had to witness the attack. “Her entire body is missing,” a police spokesman is quoted as saying in the report.

According to information from Essentially Sports The German had not been under water for long when she was attacked. It is unclear why she attracted the animal’s attention so much. However, tiger sharks are among the most dangerous sea creatures.

Attack by the Tiger Shark: Only the White Shark records more unprovoked attacks on people

In its “International Shark Attack File,” which dates back to 1580, the Florida Museum only lists more unprovoked attacks on humans by great white sharks (351) than by tiger sharks (142). During the same period, 33 shark attacks were recorded around the Bahamas.

Loud Pro Wildlife The tiger shark is the fourth largest shark in the world, measuring up to five meters in length. It weighs up to 1000 kilograms. Females are usually larger than males.

Tiger sharks actually feed on fish, rays, seals, seabirds, sea snakes, dugongs, crabs, lobsters, jellyfish and other sharks. They are also the only shark species that hunts sea turtles – tiger sharks can bite through their shells.

Video: Marine researchers discover seven-meter great white shark

Shark attack on German tourist: Sea on Tiger Beach only a few meters deep

Tiger Beach, where the attack is said to have occurred, is located about 32 kilometers off the coast of the West End on the northern island of Grand Bahama, about 300 kilometers from the east coast of the United States. The sea depth at this point is said to be only a few meters. The diving trips are offered once a week between November 15th and May 15th, but are also weather dependent.

In June, experienced diver Heidi Ernst was attacked by a shark off the Bahamas. The animal bit into the 73-year-old’s leg as she was about to climb into a boat.

The woman from Iowa managed to shake off the shark, but despite receiving first aid, she still lost a lot of blood on board. Doctors later amputated her leg because of the threat of infection. It was Ernst’s 500th dive.

