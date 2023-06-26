Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Drama in Austria: climbers discover a body at the top of the board and make an emergency call. (symbol photo) © Liebl Daniel/imago

Two mountaineers from Germany made a terrifying discovery on the Bretterspitze in the Tyrolean Alps. The two then made an emergency call.

Hinterhornbach – What exactly happened is initially unclear. According to initial findings, a 39-year-old German died in a crash on the Bretterspitze in Tyrol (Austria). Two climbers found her lifeless body on Saturday afternoon (June 24).

Tragic accident in Tyrol: 39-year-old died in the crash

As a result of the initial investigations by the Alpine police, the 39-year-old German fell about 50 to 70 meters in altitude and sustained fatal injuries. “Indications of third-party negligence could not be found,” said the Austrian police.

Tyrol: climbers discover a lifeless body at 2,600 meters

The two climbers from Germany discovered a lifeless person on Saturday (June 24) around 5 p.m. at an altitude of around 2600 meters in a rocky and sloping area and made an emergency call.

The police recovered the body from the area near Hinterhornbach (Lechtal) on the north side of the Bretterspitze with a helicopter. According to the police, it is still unclear exactly when the woman fell to her death.

Fatal mountain accidents in Austria

According to alpine experts, overconfidence, inadequate equipment and a lack of experience are the most common causes of mountain accidents in Austria. The death of an exceptional alpinist recently shook Austria. Before the eyes of his 31-year-old son, Robert Renzler, the long-standing ex-Secretary General of the Austrian Alpine Club, fell 60 meters in the Schmirntal valley. A mountain rescuer from Ramsau died on a tour on the Dachstein at Easter. Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger (75) mourned the 46-year-old. (ml)