From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Split

The crashed BMW found near the Congress Palace. It was simply parked on the side of a dirt road. © Guardia Civil

On Sunday night, a 36-year-old woman from Germany died on the Balearic island of Mallorca. The alleged driver turned himself in and made the first statements.

Palma de Mallorca – There were scenes that these witnesses will not forget. A 36-year-old German was run over at a traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing in front of the Palma Convention Center. Presumably by a – as is now known – 28-year-old Spaniard.

The accident happened on July 16, 2023, around 2:55 a.m. The victim is said to have been thrown 30 meters through the air. She died instantly. There was nothing more the rescue workers could do for her. And the driver stopped briefly twice, but then fled.

And that’s not all. Eyewitnesses described the seconds when the victim’s husband, looking for his wife, arrived at the scene of the accident as particularly dramatic. He had been expecting her back for a long time. He learned of the death of his wife or girlfriend from the officers. The rescue workers then organized psychological care for the German. The hurried psychologist accompanied him back to his rented apartment. reported about it Cronica Balear.

BMW driver’s statement leaked – he’s free again

On Monday, the alleged cause of the accident, accompanied by his lawyer Gonzalo Márquez, turned himself in to the police. He and his 27-year-old passenger were arrested. The driver of the BMW claims that he only found out from the Spanish press, the newspaper “Ultima Hora”, that he had killed someone in the accident. That was the report on Monday afternoon.

Reported this on Tuesday Mallorca Magazinethat both driver and passenger are free again. The 28-year-old is not allowed to leave the island, he must come to court if asked to do so. The Sister Newspaper Ultimate Hora published minutes of the hearing. He told the Guardia Civil about a hit he heard. He then stopped but saw nothing. “I thought I hit an animal,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

BMW found on a dirt road in Mallorca

He was driving correctly on the road. After the blow he turned, which was illegal. He wanted to see what happened. At the same spot, a 44-year-old was run over and killed by a drunk driver last Wednesday.

The Spanish traffic police released a picture of the BMW on Monday. It shows the vehicle with a dented bonnet and a broken windshield. After the deadly crash, investigators found the car on the side of a dirt road near the Congress Palace.

Mallorca is meanwhile hit by a heat wave. In addition, another criminal case involving Germans shook the island. Five Germans are said to have raped an 18-year-old from Germany. They are said to have filmed the act, but could get off relatively lightly.