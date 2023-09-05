Home page World

A mountain rescue helicopter flies over the Ortler, the highest mountain in South Tyrol. © -/Mountain Rescue Italy/dpa

Two men die on a mountain hike. One of them came from Germany. The accident happened on the highest mountain in South Tyrol.

Bolzano – In South Tyrol, a mountain tour came to a terrible end. On the ascent to Mount Ortler, two climbers died in an accident on Sunday, one came from Germany. Another climber was injured.

Mountain Ortler Country: Italy Height: 3905 meters, and thus the highest mountain in South Tyrol

The accident happened around 6 a.m. when two teams of three were on their way to the summit. A spokeswoman for the mountain rescue service told the German Press Agency. According to initial findings, the climbers strayed from the regular path. One of them slipped on brittle terrain and took two others with him.

How suedtirolnews.it citing testimonies, reported that the accident was caused by a stone that had come loose. A climber held on to this, the newspaper said. The man fell but was able to catch himself. As a result of his fall, however, two climbers fell behind him. They fell and could only be recovered dead. According to the newspaper, a rescue helicopter, an emergency medical helicopter, mountain rescue and emergency pastoral care were deployed in the accident.

German among the fatalities: According to the information, he came from Munich

According to the mountain rescue service, the victims were a 35-year-old German and a 46-year-old Romanian who lived in Italy. Their bodies were flown into the valley by helicopter. The third person involved escaped with a broken leg. According to this information, the German who died in an accident came from the greater Munich area. The other two members of his rope team were also from Germany. Originally there was talk of a single rope team.

A tragic mountain accident also happened recently in South Tyrol. A German fell to his death in front of his daughter. Meanwhile, the health of a little girl also caused a stir. After a stay in a mountain hut, where she ate a small piece of cheese, the two-year-old ended up in a clinic with kidney failure. (mbr)