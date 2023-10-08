Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Split

During the attack on Israel, Hamas takes hostages, including the German Shani Louk. Her relatives recognized her in a video. It is uncertain whether she is alive.

Tel Aviv – 22-year-old Shani Louk was at an outdoor party near a kibbutz, a rural settlement, when Hamas struck. The partygoers tried to escape, but not everyone managed to escape. Shani is also said to have fallen into the clutches of Hamas. Her mother then addressed the public with a video message posted by the X-account “Visegrád 24”. Other Germans are said to be among those kidnapped by Hamas.

German Shani Louk kidnapped by Hamas – mother asks for information in video call

She explained that she was sent a video in which she recognized her daughter perfectly. In the video, Shani was lying unconscious in a Hamas car. Meanwhile, she holds a picture of her daughter into the camera. Finally, she asks anyone who knows anything about her daughter’s whereabouts to contact her.

A report from the news magazine blick.ch However, it could be that the 22-year-old is already dead. In images that have now emerged and are circulating on Platform A large wound can be seen on her head. Particularly striking: the woman’s tattoos and hair resemble Shani’s.

22-year-old Shani is missing from her mother. She is believed to be in Hamas captivity. It is unclear whether she is still alive. © Screenshot/shanukkk/dpa/Hassan Eslaiah

Family recognizes daughter kidnapped by Hamas by her tattoos

Her relatives, some of whom live in Baden-Württemberg, were able to identify them in a video based on these abnormalities, among other things. “We recognized her by her tattoos and she has long dreadlocks,” she quotes Washington Post a cousin of the kidnapped Germans. And the family continues to hope that Shani’s chances of survival are considered slim. “Hamas is responsible for her and the others,” said Louk’s cousin.

For more information about the situation in Israel, see our news ticker on the Hamas attack on Israel. The reasons for the Hamas-Israel conflict lie in the past. (sp)