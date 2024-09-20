Home World

A tragic accident occurred during a 20-year-old’s training flight. Contact with the aircraft was lost and rescue workers later found the wreckage of her plane.

Burgos – Terrible tragedy during a training flight in Spain: A German student pilot named Stella Wonschik crashed a small single-engine plane and died in northern Spain. The 20-year-old had set off on a training flight with her flight instructor in the city of Burgos on Wednesday. This is reported by the local newspaper Burgos Daily.

German dies after plane crash – flight instructor from Bangladesh in critical condition

When radio contact with the plane was suddenly lost, a helicopter flew over the route and spotted the wreckage about 85 kilometers west of Burgos. Paramedics on site could only confirm the young woman’s death. The flight instructor was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The 32-year-old flight instructor named Ashif Forhad, a man from Bangladesh, is in a serious condition in the University Hospital of Burgos. He was transported there by helicopter. A private plane also recently crashed in the Austrian Alps.

Initially, the cause of the accident in Spain was unclear. The agency responsible for investigating aircraft accidents, Ciaiac, recovered the flight recorder and the wreckage on Thursday, a police officer told the German Press Agency. However, days and weeks could pass before a result is available. According to the newspaper, initial hypotheses suggest that the plane may have collided with a bird.

Airplane in Spain suddenly loses altitude and crashes

According to the newspaper, the plane suddenly lost altitude and crashed in a field near the village of Abia de las Torres.

The newspaper continued that the German woman had been living in Burgos since January, where she met her partner. A month ago she completed her first solo flight and had previously taken flying lessons in the USA and China. There was also a stir in Germany recently about an allegedly crashed plane that was discovered using Google Maps images. (cgsc with dpa)