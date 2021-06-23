Franco Morbidelli is forced to miss the Dutch Grand Prix this week due to the injury to his left knee that had already given him some warning in previous races. But Yamaha does not remain unmanned and will not leave the garage empty at Assen. In fact, the Roman driver will be replaced by Garrett Gerloff, who willingly accepts the new challenge presented to him this weekend and will join Valentino Rossi in the Petronas team.

The American, with the Yamaha GRT team in World Superbike, thus returns to MotoGP after making his debut last year in Valencia, also on that occasion to replace a rider. In fact, in 2020 he got on Valentino Rossi’s M1, stopped due to the positivity at Covid-19 but then returned in time for the race.

It will therefore be the first race of his life in MotoGP for Gerloff and he can’t wait to do it on a track where he has never raced (Superbike did not stop at Assen in 2020, the year of his world championship debut). He will thus compete in the Dutch Grand Prix aboard Franco Morbidelli’s M1 A-Spec 2019.

Gerloff comments on his real MotoGP debut this weekend: “I’m thrilled with the opportunity I have, I’m not a person who escapes challenges, so I’m ready to hit the track. It will be a new track for me, I love trying new tracks, it looks fun, fast and smooth and fits my riding style very well. I can’t wait to get back on the M1 and put the gas on. We’ll see how things go, but I feel good and I want to thank Yamaha and the team for thinking of me. it won’t be easy, but I’ll give my best! ”.

The American will then return to full speed on Superbike, which the following week will race in the Donington round. As for Morbidelli, recovery times have not been clarified or whether surgery will be required. The pilot of the Petronas team will in fact undergo further medical tests to clarify what to do and the time needed.