From: Sebastian Horsch

The federal-state round on hospital reform is coming up. State Minister Gerlach criticizes the ignorance of the states’ central demands.

Munich – In the dispute over hospital reform, Bavaria reserves the right to go to the Constitutional Court even under the new Health Minister Judith Gerlach (CSU). “Laying is still an option,” Gerlach told the Münchner Merkur. “We will decide that when the final bill is available and we can assess its constitutionality,” said the minister.

With a view to the federal-state round on this topic on Thursday, Gerlach complained that the states’ central demands had been ignored again. “I have the impression that Lauterbach is stubbornly sticking to his line, no matter what the states say about it.”

The state minister also reiterated her call for emergency aid for hospitals in order to be able to cope with the increased costs caused by inflation. “It would be a catastrophe if numerous clinics had to file for bankruptcy in the next few months and years before a reform could even take effect,” Gerlach told our editorial team. The federal government’s new financial situation doesn’t change that. “I cannot make the demand for financial aid dependent on the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court,” said Gerlach.

Ms. Gerlach, have you already learned the ropes?

The start is super intense. If you’re new to this ministry, you can’t cover the entire spectrum straight away, but you have to focus on the most pressing issues first – at the moment that’s primarily the upcoming hospital reform. There are many very technically experienced employees here. But I also have an incredible number of get-to-know-you meetings with associations and players in the healthcare sector – several times a day.

On Thursday you will meet Federal Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) in the federal-state round on hospital reform. Have you met him before?

No. But I spoke to him on the phone last Friday. As a doctor, he obviously has a lot of specialist knowledge. I respect that and look forward to meeting you in person. But there are points – especially when it comes to hospital reform – where we as a country cannot go along. I told him that on the phone and I will make that clear on Thursday.

Are you worried that he hasn’t fully accepted you on a professional level after two weeks in office?

Not at all. It was a constructive exchange and he answered the questions I had for him very openly.

IYour predecessor did not shy away from confrontation when dealing with Lauterbach. What’s your plan?

Klaus Holetschek is valued in the health scene for his open manner. With his straightforward communication, he always looked for a consensus – certainly also when dealing with Lauterbach. That won’t change with me. It’s not about confrontation, but about naming things clearly.

Holetschek has threatened to file a lawsuit in Karlsruhe if Lauterbach pushes through the clinic reform against Bavaria. Does this option remain on the table?

Suing is still an option. We will decide that when the final bill is available and we can assess its constitutionality.

On Thursday, after clear criticism from the federal states, a new working draft will be discussed. Did Lauterbach meet you?

Central demands from the states were ignored again. I have the impression that Lauterbach is stubbornly sticking to his line, no matter what the states say about it. I can’t leave it like this because the hospital reform is primarily affecting our area. We continue to need high-quality inpatient care in Bavaria – including in rural areas. In addition, planning sovereignty for the hospital landscape must remain with the states. We have a better eye on the regions than the Federal Minister in Berlin.

This is not guaranteed with the current plans?

No – I still see major problems here and am therefore calling for changes. Even marginal accommodation in less central places doesn’t help. What is still completely missing is a solid impact analysis of how the individual projects specifically affect care. Lauterbach is planning a reform while flying blind.

Many hospitals are also facing threatening financial problems. Bavaria is demanding financial aid from the federal government to mitigate the costs that have increased due to inflation. But after the budget ruling, which massively restricts the traffic light coalition’s financial scope, the chances are slim, right?

I cannot make the demand for financial aid dependent on the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court. This is not a wish concert, but there are legitimate loud cries for help from hospitals all over Germany. It would be a catastrophe if numerous clinics had to file for bankruptcy in the next few months and years before a reform could even take effect. That is why Bavaria and other states continue to fight for a federal emergency aid program.

Interview: Sebastian Horsch