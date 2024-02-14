Geriatrics departments must be similar to those for children, always open to relatives and with menus “tailor-made” for the elderly. This is one of the proposals launched by Andrea Ungar, president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg) and professor of geriatrics at the University of Florence, on the occasion of the hearing held this morning at the X Commission for Social Affairs, Health and Work public and private, social security of the Senate, as part of the discussion of the draft legislative decree containing provisions on policies in favor of elderly people.

“Geriatrics departments must be different from what they are today and look more like pediatric ones – explains Ungar – more free, open to friends and relatives. In fact, there is no valid reason that justifies the current closure; There is no state law that prevents you from visiting an elderly relative in the hospital, but there should be a law that opens it up. In fact, except in contingent situations, entry should be free from late morning until evening. Loneliness is bad for the elderly and there is no better medicine than the affection and closeness of loved ones.” In addition to more flexible visiting hours, Sigg specialists are also asking to review the menus in the geriatrics departments. “Meals must be 'tailor-made' for the elderly person who needs to take in more proteins, the deficiency of which can lead to the loss of 40% of muscle mass”, specifies Ungar.

During the hearing, the president of the Italian geriatricians reiterated the need for a paradigm shift in the organization of assistance and care for the elderly, starting with RSAs and emergency rooms. “We believe that the presence of the figure of the geriatrician is also necessary in nursing homes, currently present only in 1 facility out of 10, with the aim of guaranteeing adequate and uniform standards of care and assistance – he underlines – The emergency room, on the other hand, is a risk factor for the elderly, where long waiting times and inadequate care can cause a worsening of health conditions and disabilities. Prolonged bed rest, multiple drug therapies, changes in usual sleep patterns, lack of adequate nutrition and isolation increase the incidence of delirium, falls and the spread of infections.”

It is “therefore of primary importance to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and treat the patient as much as possible in a domestic context. In this context, the geriatrician – continues Ungar – has a key role in the correct management of the clinical and healthcare needs of the elderly. It is therefore necessary integrate the professional figures found in the emergency rooms with geriatric experts. The role of the specialist in this context is to take care of patients who are already awaiting hospitalization in the ED through a multidimensional assessment of cognitive function, loss of autonomy , the risk of falls and the well-being of the caregiver in order to set up, together with the emergency room doctors, the optimal treatment plan that favors the best possible treatment path quickly, including the possibility of being followed at home”.

On the home care front, Sigg proposes the adoption of a new model, the formula of the hospital 'without walls', which provides for real 'mobile emergency teams' which bring, as far as possible, diagnoses and care from the hospital to the patient's home. “A model born in Florence, the Girot, (Territory Hospital Rapid Intervention Group), in collaboration between hospital geriatricians and family doctors, which has already proven successful, reducing hospitalizations and mortality and which could become the national standard and effectively make the interventions to improve the quality of care for the elderly contained in the draft enabling law are operational”, he concludes.