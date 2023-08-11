“For all people, the very intense heat of this period can represent a danger. However, the elderly are particularly exposed. The first recommendation is to prevent the risk of dehydration by drinking plenty of liquids. A non-trivial point: the elderly tend to hear less or not hear this stimulus at all. Therefore, regardless of whether or not they feel the need for it, it is important that elderly people drink at least 1.5 or 2 liters of water a day”. This was underlined by Claudio Pedone, director of the Geriatrics Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation in Rome, in view of a rise in temperatures for August 15th.

“Those who find it difficult to drink this amount of water can supplement it with other drinks (for example tea, unsweetened fruit juices), but without exaggerating – warns Pedone -. Instead, carbonated drinks, etc. should be avoided. Beware of drinks that are too cold or too hot (soups, broths): the hot ones have the effect of increasing body temperature, while the cold ones give a momentary refreshment but can cause cramps and congestion”.

“Let’s also pay attention to the diet – warns the geriatrician – which must be balanced as always and guarantee the body the right amount of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, mineral salts and fibres. Let us not forget – he adds – that an important source of hydration are also fruits and vegetables, which contain up to 80% of liquids and are also rich in mineral salts”.

Among other recommendations, the geriatric surgeon suggests: “Let’s avoid leaving the house in the central hours of the day (from 12 to 18) and choose light clothing but always keep an extra garment available to cover up when entering an environment with air conditioning – concludes Pedone – Finally, we recommend that elderly people who will spend a few days alone always keep their cell phone with them and maintain daily contact with their children or a friend: it will be a valid safety tool and also a pleasant habit”.