“We took help from artificial intelligence software that measured the volume of the brain regions affected by memory disorders.” Thus Giovanni Capobianco, director of the complex operational unit of transmural geriatrics at the Territorio ASL Roma2 hospital, during the event ‘Radiology and health information technology supported by AI: at the technological frontier of a new approach to care’, in Milan on the occasion of 1st Joint Congress of the Radiological Area.
