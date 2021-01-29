Yannick Gerhardt stays that way VfL Wolfsburg also received in the future! The midfielder extended his contract with the Autostadt until 2025.
Recently there had been hot rumors of change about Gerhardt. Since his contract with the Wolves would originally have expired at the end of the season, Hertha BSC and his ex-club 1. FC Köln had contested the 26-year-old. But recently Oliver Glasner offered the former national player (an international match) more and more often in the starting line-up, Gerhardt thanked for the trust with strong performances. The logical consequence: Both parties have now agreed on a long-term cooperation.
“I see my sporting future in Wolfsburg and have therefore decided to continue to wear the VfL jersey. I feel very comfortable here and would like to do my part to ensure that VfL is permanently represented in international competition,” explains Gerhardt. who came to VfL from Effzeh for 13 million euros in 2016. “I want to help the team and my goal is to have even more playing time. In any case, I’m looking forward to the years to come.”
Sports director Marcel Schäfer regards the signature of the 26-year-old as an “important sign for our planning”. And further: “Yannick decided with full conviction to play for another four years for VfL and identifies one hundred percent with the path we have chosen.”