Marcus Gable

Gerhard Schröder was always seen as someone with a mind of his own who didn’t like to be interfered with. Now he seems to be closing himself off to close friends who are concerned.

Munich – Gerhard Schröder is a sad and downright shocking picture these days. At least that can be said for his public appearance. While the former chancellor was still known as a doer who resolutely sets the direction during his reign, he is now making even close friends despair.

At least some of his close companions are apparently seriously worried about the state of mind of the 78-year-old, who is becoming more and more withdrawn and, even in the face of the Ukraine war, absolutely refuses to give up his lobbying jobs for Russian corporations. Not to mention the fact that he doesn’t seem to move a millimeter from Vladimir Putin – which was recently revealed in a sensational interview in the New York Times became clear again.

Schröder friends are worried: “Needs help, but won’t accept it”

That Editorial Network Germany (RND) has now picked up alarming signals from Schröder’s environment. Most of the calls for help were sent anonymously. You paint the picture of a man who no longer seems to be in control of the situation. It is possible that reality no longer wants to be approached.

“Gerd actually needs help, but doesn’t accept it,” it says. Well-intentioned advice such as giving up his job in Russia would not provoke a reaction from the SPD politician. It looks the same when he is recommended to slow down and enjoy life.

His behavior during the Ukraine war also depresses companions: Gerhard Schröder maintains his closeness to Russia and Vladimir Putin. © OLGA MALTSEVA/afp

Schröder and Putin: Friends of the former chancellor surprised at his isolation

The description of a visit to Schröder also sounds a bit disturbing: “He strokes you a bit on the back to say goodbye. But you can feel very clearly: you can no longer reach him.”

His isolation is seen as a problem – it was reported that all of Schröder’s employees resigned shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine because of his ties to Russia. Now Schröder, whom more and more party members are asking to leave, is living more withdrawn than ever and is not making any efforts to change anything.

An acquaintance speculates: “He got lost, but he remains obstinate and thinks he has to get through it all alone.” It’s not just his vehement support for his good friend from the Kremlin and his jobs in Russian companies that scares Schröder’s acquaintances. So shall it also be in said Times-Article thematized pronounced wine consumption as a bad sign.

SPD politicians on Schröder: “No longer the man we know from his time as chancellor”

Christian Pfeiffer also has his say. The former Lower Saxony Minister of Justice even sees the statements of the former statesman as evidence of a personality disorder: “The man we are seeing now is no longer the Gerhard Schröder we know from his time as chancellor.”

As an example, the criminologist and SPD politician cites the speech against Germany’s participation in the Iraq war in 2003. With this, Schröder has demonstrated powerful independence and a clear edge. “Today, on the other hand, his position on Putin’s war is characterized by false solidarity and weakness,” says Pfeiffer, classifying the situation.

Schröder’s actions are not only a mystery to his confidants. He alone knows his real motives. That RND was unable to elicit any statements from him. Schröder left unanswered the request for a response to the concerns of those around him. (mg)