From: Florian Naumann

Former Chancellor Schröder is sticking to his friendship with Russian President Putin despite massive criticism. He believes that this could still be important for negotiating a ceasefire. (Picture from 2018) © Alexei Druzhinin/POOL SPUTNIK KREMLIN via AP/dpa

No party exclusion for Gerhard Schröder: According to a report, an SPD arbitration court has decided.

Hanover/Berlin – Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder can remain a member of the SPD – despite his highly controversial role in the Ukraine conflict. An SPD arbitral tribunal has filed a request for exclusion from the party according to information from Mirror online also rejected in the second instance. According to the decision, it cannot be “determined with sufficient certainty” that Schröder violated statutes, principles or the party order or was guilty of an dishonorable act.

The arbitral tribunal apparently saw a problem that went far beyond Schröder’s person: “It is possible that top German politicians have misjudged the dangers of dependence on Russian energy supplies over the past 25 years,” quoted the portal from the decision. “This also applies to other politicians from the SPD and other parties, which is also publicly acknowledged in some cases. However, accusing the opponent of such a misjudgment is going too far.”

Schröder expressed his satisfaction with the result: he let it star tell about confidants that he was “not surprised” by the decision. It is “legally sound and convincing, as well as politically consistent”.

Gerhard Schröder is not expelled from the SPD – even an appeal is unsuccessful

In August, the arbitration commission of the SPD sub-district Hanover decided that Schröder should remain in the party and not receive any reprimands. In contrast, seven SPD branches had appealed. They were of the opinion that the former chancellor had violated the party order with his commitment to Russian state-owned companies. Allegations of damage to the party had also become loud.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil had defended Schröder’s whereabouts in the party in the summer of 2022. “That was even checked by an arbitration commission – a legal procedure that said clearly: He made politically incorrect statements,” he explained on ARD: “But he did not make legally incorrect statements in the sense that there were reasons would be to exclude him”.

In the event of a violation, according to the SPD regulations, Schröder’s exclusion from the SPD would have been the severest punishment. However, it was said early on that this step was unlikely for legal reasons. Milder sanctions were a reprimand or a temporary denial of the right to hold party functions.

Putin connections and commitment to state-owned companies – Schröder has made some enemies

The SPD branches that had applied for the appeal could now apply for an appeal to the SPD Federal Arbitration Commission. However, it is considered rather unlikely that a further appeal would be allowed after two acquittals in the first instance.

The proceedings show, however, that Schröder’s commitment to Russian state-owned companies and his position on the Ukraine war have also made many opponents within his own party. As early as April 2022, SPD leader Saskia Esken suggested that the former chancellor leave the party.

Schröder is considered a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has worked for Russian energy companies for years. With regard to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Schröder stated that it was Russia’s responsibility to end the war. However, the ties to Russia should not be completely severed. (fn with material from dpa)