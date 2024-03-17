Never give up hope of finding something that belongs to you again, even if you have to wait a long time to get it back, even more than a decade. He provided an example Gerhard Bergerwho, thanks to a careful investigation by the English police, got his back Ferrari F512M, stolen in 1995 and regained 28 years later theft.

But let's go in order: the place where the former F1 driver's Ferrari disappeared from the radar was unfortunately our country, and more precisely in Imolahome of the then San Marino Grand Prix in 1995. Berger, also a driver for the Red team in that period, was one of the two drivers to suffer the theft of their cars, which both immediately reported the incident. However, for many years, there was no trace of the F512M, just as even today there are no roads leading to the other driver's car.

However, only in 2023, l'Organised Vehicle Crime Unit of the Metropolitan Police in London was informed of a possibly stolen Ferrari that a buyer was trying to import into the United States from the United Kingdom. Through investigations, British police discovered that the car had been shipped to Japan shortly after the theft, before ending up in the UK ready for export to America via a middleman.

Four days after the investigation began, it was discovered that the Ferrari, worth around 350,000 pounds (equal to just under 410,000 euros) was owned by Berger: “The stolen Ferrari, worth around £350,000, had been missing for over 28 years before we managed to trace it in just four days – explained agent Mike Pilbeam, head of the investigation – Our investigations were thorough and included contact with authorities around the world. We worked quickly with partners such as the National Crime Agency, as well as Ferrari and international car dealers, and this collaboration was vital in understanding the vehicle's background and preventing it from leaving the country.”