Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Austrian rider Gerfried Bock won the title of the first international three-star show jumping championship organized by Al Forsan Sports Resort, and it included 9 competitions that took place in three days from Friday to Sunday, and 6 local competitions coincided with it in the final of the Emirates Longines Show Jumping League in its 11th edition. The category of young jumping horses, ages 5, 6, and 7, with two competitions for each age group, and with the conclusion of the Al-Forsan International Sports Resort Championship, the curtain has fallen on the activities of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Festival.

The first Abu Dhabi Equestrian Festival included 4 international show jumping championships, and two championships for the beauty of Arabian horses. At its conclusion, the management of the sports resort, which hosted all the festival championships, celebrated the representatives of the festival championships and the sponsors of their activities. The group of work crews that contributed effectively to the success of all the events was honored.

The conclusion was witnessed and the winners of the Grand Prix competition of the International Resort Show Jumping Championship were crowned, Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Secretary General of the Tawazun Council. The grand prize of the Al Forsan Resort International Show Jumping Championship came from one round with a round of differentiation. Its course was designed with 150 cm high barriers, and he competed 37 male and female riders from countries around the world, and 11 of them succeeded in completing the main round without error, and competition for the title was renewed among them in a round of distinction through which 6 riders passed without error. The distinction round in the best time, as it reached 40.73 seconds and was crowned with the title, and the second place award was won by the Latvian knight Christaps Nirtinks, with the horse “Palladium KJV” (9 years old), and he finished the distinction in a time of 41.12 seconds, and the third place award was crowned by the Belgian knight Chloe Rankin, and he completed the differentiation with his horse “Emir Du Vie” in a time of 41.86 seconds, and the fourth place went to our knight Abdullah Hamid Al Muhairi with the horse “Konig”, and the fifth was our knight Salem Al Suwaidi with the horse “Diamond Way”.

The Syrian knight Ahmed Saber Hamsho, one of the three knights who celebrated the equestrian fields in the Emirates for winning the right to qualify to participate in the World Cup Show Jumping Championship in America next April, won the (Golden Round) award sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and his lead in a one-round competition, designed its course With hurdles of 145 cm in height, it is the second qualifying competition for the Grand Prix, and 59 male and female riders competed in it, and 13 of them succeeded in completing the round without error, and the knight Hamsho recorded with the mare “French VDS” the best time, reaching 55.97 seconds, and his young compatriot Knight Osama Al-Zabibi with his horse “BEC Hugo” finished the round in a time of 58.87 seconds, and was crowned with the second place prize.

Our junior knight, Abdullah Hamad Al-Karbi, won the Longines Speed ​​​​competition (the silver round), at a time of 65.80 seconds, and the second place prize was won by the Jordanian knight, Muhammad Ali Abu Hammour, in the gallop, “Ibia”, recording a time of 66.26 seconds, and because of him, our knight, Arhama Saif Al-Awani, fell behind. With the mare «Abutheus Z» to the third place and crowned his prize.

The Syrian rider, Amr Hamsho, won the lead in the (Silver Round) competition, sponsored by the Arabian Horse Association, with the specifications of one round with a round of distinction, on hurdles that reached a height of 135 cm. Knights, so that time becomes the ruling that separates the knights of the advanced positions, and the best time in differentiation was recorded by the Syrian rider Amr Hamsho with the horse “DXB Legend”, which reached 35.79 seconds and was crowned with the Silver Round Award Cup, and the second place award was won by the Austrian rider Tobias Venksil, who finished the distinction in time A competitor reached 35.83 seconds, so that the third place award went to our young knight, Omar Abdulaziz Al-Marzouqi, and the horse “Concordia”, and completed the differentiation in 36.37 seconds.