SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Gerdau announced on Friday that its technology and innovation company Gerdau Next will invest up to 1.5 billion reais to own 33% of electricity generator Newave Energia, according to a relevant fact to the market.

The steel group will invest in a first stage, in 2023, 500 million reais in the business, with the remainder linked to the achievement of goals, the company said.

In addition to Gerdau, NW Capital and XP funds will invest up to 3 billion reais to have the rest of Newave Energia.

The investments will finance new projects by Newave Energia with a capacity of around 2.5 gigawatts, exclusively from solar and wind sources, the steelmaker said. The expected start of generation is in the years 2025 and 2026.

The resources will also be used in existing projects and in the sale of electricity, informed Gerdau, which will buy 30% of the energy generated by Newave on a self-production basis.

Gerdau’s investment comes after rival CSN bought the Rio Grande do Sul electricity generator CEEE-G in July with an offer of 928 million reais, in a move to diversify business and reinforce the supply of electricity to its own operations.

Also in July, CSN announced an agreement to acquire the Quebra-Queixo hydroelectric plant

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)