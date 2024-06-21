State oil company will supply the input for the steel plant’s long steel production unit in Santa Cruz

A PetrobrasThe Gerdau and the Naturgy signed this Friday (June 21, 2024) the 1st contract for the supply of natural gas in the free trading environment in the history of Rio de Janeiro. The state oil company will supply the input to the steel company’s long steel production unit in Santa Cruz (RJ).

In May, Petrobras approved new commercial modalities for natural gas sales to distributors and free consumers. According to the state-owned company, the menu approved for companies interested in joining the free gas market offers more competitive and customized conditions.

Gerdau and Petrobras have had a partnership to supply gas in a free contracting environment since 2021. The 1st agreement between the companies was signed to supply a steel mill unit in Ouro Branco (MG).

Gerdau stated that it is evaluating the migration of the company’s other industrial units to the free market.

“This new partnership with Petrobras, made possible by Naturgy’s new contractual distribution models, reinforces our efforts to seek opportunities through the development and supply of the free gas market in Brazil, which is a strategic input for the production and decarbonization of steel today and in the future”declared Gerdau’s global supply director, Flávia Souza.