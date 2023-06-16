Estadão Contenti

06/16/2023 – 1:36 pm

Gerdau announced, at an event held on Thursday, the 15th, a new mining platform in Minas Gerais. The investment will be R$ 3.2 billion between 2023 and 2026. The event was attended by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, and the CEO of Gerdau, Gustavo Werneck.

According to the company, the iron ore that will be produced on the new platform will supply Gerdau’s steel production units in the state.

The platform will not use a dam, as it will use the dry stacking method to dispose of 100% of the mining tailings.

Gerdau announced that the annual production capacity of 5.5 million tons of iron ore at the Miguel Burnier mine, in the Ouro Preto district, is expected to start operating at the end of 2025.

Gustavo Werneck, CEO of Gerdau, stated that the project will generate more than 5,000 jobs during its implementation and pointed out the importance of the new platform for the company’s initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e).

Gerdau has the goal of reducing its emissions to 0.83 t of CO2e per ton of steel by 2031.
























