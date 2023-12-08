Friends, family, the entire street: for almost two months they eagerly awaited Albert Heijn’s Christmas commercial, in which Gerda’s kitchen would star. The recordings lasted a whole day, shielded behind black cloths so that curious onlookers could not catch a glimpse. But when Gerda finally saw the commercial for the first time, she was amazed.

