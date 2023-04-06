“I tell you exactly what this is. This is a prophecy. This is the last song.” In pink trousers, an asymmetrical top with fringes and a mask of silver jewels, Gerben Vaillant speaks in a low voice into a microphone.

Sultry he looks into the room: „My final concert.” Seemingly effortlessly, he suddenly jumps out of his role. “Okay, we have to come up with a transition for this,” he says. He sits down at the front of the room and takes out his notebook. Sometimes he raises his hand to signal to the technician about the light.

“Just try out what this does,” he regularly says to the actors who maneuver through the set on stage: a dozen apparently haphazardly placed construction fences, as you can also find them around a festival site.

It is Monday afternoon in Theater Frascati in Amsterdam. The fact that the premiere of the performance that is being rehearsed here is already this Saturday does not seem to be an issue. There is still plenty of room for experimentation.

Theater maker Vaillant (1994) – tall, mustache, light brown curly hair – puts the finishing touches to his new performance A sense of an ending, in which he also has a small role. After graduating from the mime course at the AHK and his debut at beginners of Frascati Productions in 2021, Vaillant was a young maker at the Over het IJ Festival last year with Swimming Studies (The other Everything) – a performance about a post-apocalyptic subtropical swimming paradise.

Gerben Vaillant. Photo Eva Roefs

Abstraction level and theme

A sense of an ending is not inferior in level of abstraction and theme Swimming Studies. In his prologue, Vaillant announces the end of the world. In the second part, the performers each play an iconic character – the athlete, the chic lady, the cool boy. They are startled by something appearing on the horizon, after which they let everything fall out of their hands. The final section is “a kind of post-apocalyptic picnic spot,” symbolizing what comes after that end.

“There people do one last dance. A soft and relaxing dance macabre”, says Vaillant after the rehearsal in Frascati. He finds the end of the world, such a last breath, quite a reassuring theme. “There’s something soft about it.”

Vaillant says that his theater work is inspired by anecdotes from and fantasies about his personal life. In one of those fantasies he walks on a zebra crossing, suddenly collapses and then no longer remembers where he came from or where he is going. Then when strangers offer him a cup of tea, he can immerse himself in someone else’s life.

“It may be a bit of an abstract anecdote,” he concludes. “I am mainly looking for atmosphere. As soon as you start naming themes in your own work as a maker, I think you are very wrong. There is something in an atmosphere that is many times greater and more universal than what I can verbally deduce.”

The rehearsal for the performance A sense of an ending by Gerben Vaillant. Photo Bas de Brouwer

Fragmentary scenes

Vaillant’s work is visual and must be visually correct. Most of A sense of an ending consists of fragmentary scenes, separated by abrupt blackouts in which the performers cannot help but undergo the end of time in complete resignation. But what you see shouldn’t become too obvious, says Vaillant. “Then we lose the atmosphere of relief and you think as an audience: oh, this is what it’s about. Then the feeling is gone.”

Therefore, he says, the performance must have the right rhythm. “I want the audience to do nothing, just watch and feel things – without asking why. If the rhythm is right, the spectator can surrender.”

If an audience can fall in love with something they don’t understand why they fall in love with it, I’m really, really happy

The playing of the five actors is supported by music by Timon Persoon, with whom Vaillant often collaborates. The person determines the ominous atmosphere that attaches to the piece: sometimes it sounds as if the wind is rushing around the building, at other times as if you are standing in a dark parking garage where the drops fall from the ceiling.

For this performance, Persoon composed a piece of music inspired by one passage from a book by the Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgard, in which a man walks through a snowy landscape and hears church bells. Vaillant is very happy with it, he says. “The music strikes exactly the atmosphere I had in mind.”

According to Vaillant, the ultimate goal in theater is to move the audience with the beauty of an image or situation. “If an audience can fall in love with something they don’t understand why they fall in love with it, then I’m really happy.”

A sense of an ending. By Gerben Vaillant/ Frascati Productions. Premiere: 8/4, Frascati, Amsterdam. On view until April 15. Inc: . By Gerben Vaillant/ Frascati Productions. Premiere: 8/4, Frascati, Amsterdam. On view until April 15. Inc: frescatitheater.nl