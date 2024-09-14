Dortmund (dpa)

Guinean Serhou Guirassy, ​​Borussia Dortmund player, expressed his happiness to play his first match with the team against Heidenheim, but he still sees room for improvement.

“I’m not fully fit yet, so I need to play more matches,” said Guirassy after the 4-2 win in the Bundesliga.

Guirassy, ​​who joined Dortmund in the last summer transfer window, missed the first two league matches due to a knee injury.

“First I need to remember the basics, three months without playing any match is a long time,” he said.

Guerassi did not score against Heidenheim, but he received praise from the team’s Turkish coach, Nuri Sahin, who described him as a “wonderful footballer.”

“He gave us a lot: his presence, the number of times he was fouled, and he played well,” added Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl. What is missing now are goals. Last season, Guirassy scored 28 goals in 28 games for Stuttgart.

“He didn’t play any friendly matches in pre-season, he went straight into recovery, he won’t need long to score,” Kiel said.