Gerard Moreno, maximum national scorer of the last League, points to the Ukraine goal. Luis Enrique, who played back Villarreal’s striker after the down from Oyarzabal, positive for coronavirus, contemplate aligning him tomorrow in Valdebebas next to Rodrigo Moreno, who wants to maintain confidence while waiting for it to be consolidated with a goal.

Spain thread good times football against Germany, but evidenced deficiencies in the area, something recurrent since Villa left. Luis Enrique he has tried to much football players in that demarcation, although only Rodrigo (has always been with him) seems to have convinced. In their first stage they were also fixed Iago Aspas and Morata, who have fallen now, and called on occasion to Diego Costa (who never got to play with him), Alcacer and Jaime Mata. Of all, only Rodrigo It has been gained continuity in this second stage. But the ‘casting’ for the position is still open and Luis Enrique It will be left lead for the goal, the unit of measurement that will apply to the strikers who intend to go with Spain to the next European Championship.

For now according what was seen in Stuttgart, Spain has to improve in effectiveness. Produces plays, but it is difficult for him to close the last pass. Without it there is no striker who survives. The problem therefore it’s not just aiming, is also to generate the enough occasions to mark. And furthermore, it is urgent that the players of second line come closer to the goal. In Germany it was tied with goal from a defender, Gayá, and beyond that the closest that La Roja was to the rival goal was with a shot from Thiago Alcantara from outside the area. This not counting, of course, the goal annulled to Ansu Fati for lack of Ramos.

Luis Enrique has taken note and Gerard Moreno Will have your chance. For now, in each training session he shows that he is fine and continues to hit the rival goal. You couldn’t expect less from him National ‘Pichichi’ of the championship with 18 so many, a mark that only Messi and Benzema surpassed …

Luis Enrique look for a team able to dominate the game with an offensive style generated by midfielders with excellent ball handling, but he is meeting with the problem of the auction in the area. Rodrigo is more a player for spaces, that mixes well with band players. But it takes a ram that breaks, able to take advantage of the passes filtered by players of the talent of Fabian or Thiago. And here is where Gerard appears, a forward with instinct and in harmony with the goal. Like the one that the rival will present, Ukraine, next with another ram of bells and on a roll: Yarmolenko.