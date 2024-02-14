“I'm not leaving yet”, the same Mayor Gerardo Vargas recognized yesterday that, like never before, he had had a record attendance at the Press conference whom he quoted in the morning and the fact is that most of the journalists expected it to be for say goodbye to the presidencyto present his record as candidate for re-electionbut he clarified that the official lists of Brunettebut at the same time he confessed that in the next council session he will ask for a license.

For the moment, he reserves the name of who could be his substitute because he says that this decision corresponds to the Governor, Rubén Rocha Although they already talked about the topic and he asked him to propose someone and he hopes that both of their proposals coincide. “My proposal is yours,” she told him. In the event that the replacement is a councilor, there is no need for the State Congress to approve it, the approval of the Council is sufficient. council but we have to wait, but everything indicates that the candidacy “is already tied”.

The list has not yet been released, but Gerardo hopes that the Morena leadership respects the proposals of the local candidates, that is, the mayors and deputies and he is even sure that he will be the candidate but for now he will continue working until the last day of his duties as president.

That is precisely what yesterday's conference was for, to present the new platform and strategy “Your President Works.”

With a government close to the people, in a meeting in which the JAPAMA manager, Bernardo Cárdenas, the women's secretary, Magdalena Rocha, the public security manager, Julio César Romanillo and most of the agencies were present. municipal authorities, committed to responding to all citizen requests made through: Watts Up, Face Book, Email and Instagram, with a work rhythm of 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Potpourri. There was a show again yesterday, during the seventh suspension of the appearance of the rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña and the person in charge of the rectory office, Robespierre Lizarraga, accused of obstructing the work of the Superior State Audit that intends to carry out management audits of university resources. Now the cause was that the appointed public defenders had not sufficiently analyzed the investigation files.

Almost simultaneously, a group of university students from the organization called the University Democratic Movement, which promotes the reform of the organic law, led by Arturo Nevarez, held a demonstration in front of the State Congress and accused that Robespierre Lizarraga puts them at risk of being declared illegal. the titles of nearly 20 thousand new professionals because he is not authorized to sign because his substitution was only for 40 days.

MARCH. Under the motto of “you have to shout at the deaf”, the directors of the National Civic Front: Jose Francisco Villegas, Guillermo Padilla and Karla Navarro, called again yesterday for the march in defense of democracy and the vote that will take place on Sunday the 18th. February-

“The next council session I will ask for a license”: Gerardo Vargas, mayor.

More from the same author: