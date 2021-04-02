The actor Gerardo Zamora mourned the death of his mother through a publication in Facebook. The Peruvian interpreter expressed the love and admiration he feels for his mother.

The publication of the protagonist of the telenovela What a good race was made on March 30. The actor did not reveal the causes of his relative’s death.

“Today I had to say goodbye to you, beautiful mother. They have been years of happy coexistence, with stumbles, falls, anger, discrepancies … but always full of immense love “, the message begins with a collage of photos.

She assured that I always try to give her my best and make her happy. “You, my partner, my accomplice, my confidant, I, the one in charge of ensuring that all your dreams are fulfilled, if perhaps I missed some, it was not due to lack of will, perhaps due to lack of time … the Lord is a witness of everything I tried to make you happy, “he added.

Gerardo Zamora thanked those who accompanied his mother with displays of affection. “Thanks to all those who passed through our lives and did their bit to make Mom happy … Today my mother is pure energy and lives in me, as I do in her … Laugh Mommy, laugh and always be happy “, Concluded the actor.

The artist’s friends and followers sent him their condolences for the irreparable loss of his family.

Maricarmen Marín sends his condolences to Gerardo Zamora

After the extensive publication made by the protagonist of What a good race, one of the first to react was the jury of I am who expressed their condolences.

“I hug you dear friend, I accompany you in pain,” wrote Maricarmen Marín in the Instagram post.

