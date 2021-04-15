Amid the delicate economic context that Argentina is going through as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor of Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora, signed a decree that establishes the 45 percent increase in the travel expenses of the officials of the province.

In this way, several Santiago officials will receive up to 93,000 pesos per month in addition to your current salary by virtue of your mobility expenses for work.

Its about second increment in less than a year. It is that in July 2020, during phase 1 decreed by the Government of Alberto Fernández, a rise of 47 percent had been established, so the total increase in nine months amounts to 92 percent.

This determination contradicts the last decree issued by the Ministry of Economy of Santiago del Estero and which was published at the beginning of January 2021, when they communicated the new provisions on the containment of public spending to combat the economic crisis.

“The dynamic and efficient development of annual expense budget and resources of the Provincial Public Administration constantly demand decision-making under efficiency criteria with the sole objective that the provincial State maintains its economic-financial balance and can attend to social needs, “the document reads.

And he continues: “Under this premise and as a result of the controls that the Provincial State constantly executes, it is necessary to adopt decisions that contain the execution of public spending”.

Precisely, in point 3 of Article 1, it was specified that it remained “expressly prohibited the granting of overtime, bonuses and / or incentives of any nature to personnel who to date are not included in any of them “.

Meanwhile, in the face of the new restrictive measures imposed by the President, the Santiago del Estero emergency committee announced that it will meet this Thursday to discuss with Governor Zamora the announced measures by the national government.

DB